Zimbabwe opposition politician seeking asylum following arrest

A senior Zimbabwean opposition politician was briefly arrested while trying to cross into Zambia, lawyers said.

Tendai Biti, who was finance minister in an uneasy coalition government from 2009 to 2013, is a leading member of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party.

His brief arrest came amid increasing concerns over a government crackdown after last week’s disputed presidential election.

The arrest, after scenes of the military opening fire in the streets of the capital and growing opposition claims of harassment, further challenged the Zimbabwe president’s assertions of a “flowering” of democracy in the months after long-time leader Robert Mugabe stepped down under military pressure.

Lawyer Denford Halimani said details were not immediately clear on the circumstances around Mr Biti’s release but confirmed that he was on Zambian soil and seeking asylum “on an urgent basis”.

The MDC has denounced the election win of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as fraudulent and vowed to challenge it in court this week.