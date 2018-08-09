£200,000 granted to develop eight new greenway schemes

Plans for eight new greenway routes across Northern Ireland have been given a £200,000 boost.

The funding was announced on Thursday by the Department for Infrastructure and the Public Health Agency.

The proposed traffic free paths include routes from Downpatrick to Newcastle, Downpatrick to Comber, Doagh to Larne, Craigavon to Aghagallon and Ballymoney to Ballycastle.

They also include routes from Portadown to Caledon via Armagh, Portadown to Moy and Banbridge to Scarva.