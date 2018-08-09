Aftershock rocks Lombok in Indonesia as death toll rises

The death toll following the earthquake on the Indonesian holiday island of Lombok on Sunday is now at 227, according to the chief of the provincial search and rescue agency.

The updated figure was announced shortly after a strong aftershock shook the island, where tens of thousands of people have been left homeless.

It was the third big quake to hit Lombok in little over a week.

Indonesia’s geological agency said the quake on Thursday afternoon had a magnitude of 6.2 and was shallow, at a depth of 12 kilometres (seven and a half miles), centred in the north west of the island.

It said it did not have the potential to cause a tsunami.

Buildings still standing on the island have been weakened after Sunday’s 7.0 quake, as well as a 6.4 quake on July 29 that killed 16.