Average chips portion 80% bigger than official guidance

The average portion of chips sold in Glasgow is 80% larger than official guidance set out in 2002, new research has revealed.

Obesity Action Scotland (OAS) visited 30 takeaway outlets in the city in May, and found the average serving of chips to be 380g.

This compares with 210g as set out in official portion size guidance published by the Food Standards Agency in 2002.

Of the 40 samples bought, 37 were bigger – and one weighed 755g.

The smallest portion weighed 120g.

OAS has called for new regulations to control portion sizes, the introduction of mandatory calorie caps and mandatory calorie information on menus, and more half-size portions to be available.

Chips are one of the top five foods or drinks consumed by people outside of the home, according to Food Standards Scotland.