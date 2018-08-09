Bodycam footage of Ben Stokes nightclub arrest released

Bodycam footage of the moment England cricketer Ben Stokes was arrested outside a Bristol nightclub following a fight has been released by police. In the video, an arresting officer is seen saying to Stokes: "There's a guy over there covered in blood and I've been told you punched him." The 27-year-old then explains to officers: "Because he abused my two friends for being gay." The footage was released after being shown to jurors in Stokes's affray trial at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday.

Ben Stokes seen sat in the back of a police car last September. Credit: Police handout

In the video, officers are seen confirming Stokes's personal details as he sits in the back of the police vehicle in the early hours of 25th September last year. He is also heard asking officers to loosen his handcuffs and queries whether there is CCTV footage in the area. After it is confirmed there is, Stokes is heard to say "sweet". Stokes asked Pc Alway: "Is there going to be any sort of cameras around here? Have those two other guys gone? What about two other lads - gay guys?" Alex Hales, Stokes's fellow cricketer, told Pc Alway he did not witness the alleged fight. "I came after you guys turned up," he says in the video. Later, Hales says: "I feel bad. He's my best friend. I saw him after everything happened."

Stokes is heard asking police officers to loosen his handcuffs. Credit: Police handout

The release comes as the prosecution case against Stokes came to a conclusion on Thursday. Stokes is expected to testify on Thursday as part of his defence. He denies charges of affray alongside Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale. Images released on Wednesday showed the injuries sustained by Ali and Hale after allegedly being attacked by Stokes hours after England beat the West Indies in a one-day international in Bristol. Jurors were told Stokes mocked two gay men, Kai Barry and William O’Connor, outside the Mbargo nightclub and flicked a cigarette butt at them. In a statement provided to police, Stokes denied both actions and insisted he only stepped in after hearing Ali and Hale being homophobic towards Mr Barry and Mr O’Connor. Stokes said he acted in defence of himself, England teammate Alex Hales and the two gay men at all times, adding that they thanked him for protecting them.

Ryan Ali (right) and Ryan Hale are also charged with affray. Credit: PA

Hale told detectives afterwards that Stokes "could have killed" him and Ali. In an interview, played to jurors, he said: "It's the emotions of it all. The fact I've been attacked. Watching the video was shocking. "I'm a dad. He could have killed me. I don't know why he didn't stop. You hear about it all the time - he could have. "Just the way he was acting in the video, he could have beaten the living hell out of me. "It's shocking to see someone doing that to someone who didn't do anything wrong. "It's quite shocking to think that I've been put in a situation like that."