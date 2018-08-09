Boy forced into vehicle and assaulted

The victim, who was left badly shaken, suffered extensive bruising to his face, head and body.

He was driven to the Rathcoole estate, where he was further attacked.

A 14-year-old boy was reportedly bundled into the back of a car and assaulted in North Belfast on Saturday, police said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A PSNI statement said: “This was a very disturbing incident for the child, his family and his friends, and our inquiries into the matter are ongoing.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the incidents at O’Neill Road or Camross Park, or anyone who has any information about those responsible, to contact detectives in Antrim.”

Police received a report that the boy was approached by three men and forced into the back of a black car as he walked on the O’Neill Road in Newtownabbey, shortly after 9pm on Saturday night.

The boy was then assaulted while inside the car, which was driven a short distance to Camross Park in Rathcoole, where he was let out of the car and further assaulted by the men.

One of the men was described as being around 6ft 1in tall, of medium build with a deep, broad Belfast accent, who was wearing a light blue short-sleeved top and dark jeans.