Brother of boy, seven, killed in ‘arson murder’ is convicted drug dealer

The older brother of a seven-year-old boy who died in a suspected arson murder is a convicted drug dealer who was recently released from prison. Joel was found dead after a blaze at the family home in Deptford, south-east London on Tuesday, while his mother Sophie and 19-year-old sister Sarah escaped by jumping out of a first-floor window. Police said on Wednesday that Joel’s sister has been released from hospital, where her mother is still being treated. Sources said one line of inquiry was the attack was gang-related amid reports Joel’s brother Sam, 21, may have been the target.

Court records show Sam was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court, in south-east London, in February 2016. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said he was handed a jail sentence of four years and four months after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, and having criminal cash. A neighbour, who does not want to be identified, confirmed Sam was recently released from prison, adding: “This is definitely gang-related, 100%.” Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley said police are keeping an “open mind concerning motive” to the murder and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Joel Urhie died following a suspected arson attack on his family home Credit: Family handout/PA