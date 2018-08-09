Cloudy and wet in the south-east

Today:

Southeast England will be cool, cloudy and locally windy with outbreaks of rain. Elsewhere there will be sunshine and showers. The showers will be most widespread across Scotland and Northern Ireland where they will be locally heavy and possibly thundery.

Tonight:

Wet and windy weather will soon clear from southeast England to leave a dry and cooler night for many with clear spells. Showers will continue to affect some western parts.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: