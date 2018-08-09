Cuts expected at cash-strapped Northamptonshire council

Drastic cuts to jobs and services are expected at cash-strapped Northamptonshire County Council, as councillors meet to consider an action plan designed to deal with a budget shortfall of up to £70 million.

Proposals to be discussed at a special meeting of the authority on Thursday include an unspecified number of redundancies and “radical” cuts to areas including children’s services, road maintenance and waste management.

And the body representing England’s county councils said other authorities are likely to be forced to follow suit, with East Sussex already announcing it is scaling back services to residents to a legal minimum “core offer”.

Research released by the County Council Network (CCN) in June suggested that England’s 36 shire authorities face funding pressures totalling £3.2 billion over the next two years alone, with just 33% confident they will be able to produce a balanced budget beyond 2020/21.

County councils have seen their core funding from central government slashed by almost 43% over four years to just £161 a head in 2019/20 – compared to £460 in London – said the CCN.

Whitehall-imposed commissioners were sent in to run Northamptonshire earlier this year, after the authority revealed a projected overspend of £21 million for 2017/18.