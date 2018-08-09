Firefighters stunned into silence by Omagh bombing

One of the first firefighters to respond to the Omagh bombing said he and his colleagues were stunned into silence at what they saw. Omagh station Watch Commander Paddy Quinn was a part-time firefighter on the day of the bomb. He had been at work at a flooring shop in the Co Tyrone town at 3.10pm on August 15 1998 when the bomb exploded. “I heard the bomb, I listened out the back door of the shop and could hear women and children,” he told the Press Association. “So I jumped in my car so see if everyone was alright at home, I only went maybe 30 metres when the pager went off and I diverted to the fire station. “We got a print-out and it said the courthouse, so we assumed it was probably the courthouse and we didn’t anticipate any injuries.

“So we were fairly relaxed as we responded, then we came along Drumragh Avenue, I saw people running everywhere, there was a dust cloud, and all of a sudden it started to hit us, this was something different, no one spoke. “As we pulled up, I looked out the window, and my mum was sitting on the kerb. I got out and said, ‘mum are you OK?’, and she said yeah, and asked me was I OK. “What I didn’t know at that time was she had actually walked in front of the car the bomb was in as it went off. She was carrying these white plastic bags, and all she had was the handles of them.” Mr Quinn said they were limited in terms of what they could do. “You saw people running everywhere, screaming and people lying on the ground, your first thought is first aid, but I realised first aid was no use to me at that point,” he said. “I had friends coming up to me saying, ‘Paddy, I can’t find my wife’, ‘Paddy, I can’t find my children’. “You were going from shop to shop searching, it was so difficult to find anyone.

