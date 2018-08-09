1,600 evacuated as southern France hit by flash flooding

Around 1,600 people, including many holidaymakers at campsites, have been evacuated in southern France after torrential rain caused flash flooding and transformed rivers and streams into raging torrents.

Rescuers used helicopters to evacuate people, including many children and tourists in three regions in the south of the country.

A 70-year-old German man was said to be missing after reportedly being swept away inside his van at one campsite.

Four German citizens were also taken to hospital for hypothermia.

Footage posted on social media showed dramatic scenes of flooding.