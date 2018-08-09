- ITV Report
1,600 evacuated as southern France hit by flash flooding
Around 1,600 people, including many holidaymakers at campsites, have been evacuated in southern France after torrential rain caused flash flooding and transformed rivers and streams into raging torrents.
Rescuers used helicopters to evacuate people, including many children and tourists in three regions in the south of the country.
A 70-year-old German man was said to be missing after reportedly being swept away inside his van at one campsite.
Four German citizens were also taken to hospital for hypothermia.
Footage posted on social media showed dramatic scenes of flooding.
The mayor of Bagnols, Jean-Yves Chapelet, told BFM-TV many Dutch tourists were among 350 campers evacuated there.
Authorities also said 119 children in nearby Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas were sent to an emergency shelter.
Hundreds of firefighters backed by four helicopters helped in the evacuation.