Girl dies in rock fall on beach

Emergency services were called to Seaton Garth in Staithes after reports a girl had received serious head injuries in a rock fall.

A nine-year-old girl has died in a rock fall at a beach in North Yorkshire.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Sadly, despite the efforts of the emergency services, the girl died at the scene from her injuries.

“Her family are currently being supported by specialist trained officers.”

Police, fire, ambulance, air ambulance and coastguard all attended the incident at around 4.45pm on Wednesday.