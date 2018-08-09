Record 2.2 million patients attend A&E in 'unprecedented summer surge'

NHS hospitals saw an “unprecedented summer surge” in July, with a record almost 2.2 million patients attending A&E in England, health officials said. NHS trusts reported respiratory problems being higher than expected for this time of year, as well as greater than usual numbers of cuts, sprains and fractures which placed additional pressure on services. NHS England said accident and emergency departments helped 100,000 more people in July compared with nearly 2.1 million in the same period last year – a 5% increase – while the number of emergency admissions rose by 6.3%.

As temperatures soared, the NHS saw an unprecedented summer surge last month with a record 2.2 million patients attending A&E, and, thanks to the hard work of staff, nine in 10 people were seen, treated and admitted or discharged within four hours. – NHS England spokesperson

Nick Scriven, president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said the heatwave had also led to increases in attendances and admissions in those suffering from dehydration, particularly the frail elderly.

There were an usually high number of A+E visits over cuts, sprains and fractures Credit: PA

He said the added pressure on services could be bad news for the coming winter, when trusts face their busiest time. “What is of particular concern now, however, is that the summer months are traditionally the time acute hospitals and frontline staff have to recharge the batteries – this year we have had no respite and draining conditions,” he said. “Last year NHS leaders admitted it took until October to recover from winter 2017 and we are now only a few months away from the next onslaught.”

Trusts face their busiest times during the winter Credit: PA