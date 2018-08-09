Jewel thief jailed for killing two men over stolen watches and Napoleonic coins

An international jewel thief has been jailed for at least 33 years for stabbing two men to death over £35,000 worth of stolen watches and a set of Napoleonic coins. Gonzalo Andreas Gomez-Remolina, 40, killed Carlos Ayala and witness Ruben Fuente after a row over the spoils from an earlier burglary. He was found guilty of the murders and handed two life sentences with a minimum of 33 years.

Carlos Ayala, one of two men killed by Gonzalo Andreas Gomez Remolina Credit: Met Police

Sentencing, Mr Justice Edis said the killing of Mr Ayala had been premeditated while Mr Fuente was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. He said: “This was a brutal, savage execution. Ruben Fuente was an entirely innocent bystander. His murder was not planned or premeditated. “He had done you no harm whatever but you cut him down for the killing. “You are a career criminal. You have never done an honest day’s work in your life. You spend the times you have been at liberty preying on other people who have done you no harm.” On the evening of June 5, 2007, Mr Ayala, 28, was ambushed by the defendant and his brother Christian in the entrance to his flat in Clapham, south London.

Ruben Fuente Credit: Met Police

Colombian Mr Ayala was stabbed 30 times in the brutal revenge attack by the Bogota-born siblings, known as Los Rolos. Spaniard Mr Fuente, 30, who was in the “wrong place at the wrong time”, was stabbed eight times as he attempted to escape. With his dying breath Mr Ayala – nicknamed El Frances – identified his killers, telling his mother it was “Los Rolos”, jurors at the Old Bailey were told. Afterwards, the brothers fled with their girlfriends on a Eurostar service to Paris, the court heard. Christian Gomez-Remolina was tracked down with his pregnant partner and a large amount of stolen jewellery in Spain. He killed himself at Highdown prison in July 2008 while awaiting trial in Britain. His brother was extradited from Mexico in January and stood trial alone on two charges of murder.

CCTV screengrab of Gonzalo Andreas Gomez Remolina leaving the country Credit: Met Police

Prosecutor Brian O’Neill QC had told the jury: “The defendant and his brother were involved in committing high-end burglaries and Ayala had participated in at least one of them. “Ayala, however, appears to have fallen out with the defendant and his brother over dividing the spoils. And there had been an escalating dispute between them.” In the weeks since they arrived in Britain from Japan, the brothers had got to know Mr Ayala as they scoped high-end targets. A month before the killings, they were stopped in London’s Hatton Garden jewellery district in a car containing a stash of burglars’ tools. Christian Gomez-Remolina also had a Spanish phrase book with a “shopping list of high-value Cartier watches” written on the inside cover. The brothers went on to cruise around the Swiss Cottage area with Mr Ayala looking for homes of rich people to burgle, the court heard. However, they all fell out over the proceeds of a burglary, with Mr Ayala unhappy about his share. The haul was said to have included two Cartier watches, two diamond-encrusted Franck Muller watches and eight gold coins.

Gonzalo Andreas Gomez Remolina seen on CCTV Credit: Met Police