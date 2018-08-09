Boris Johnson faces Tory party investigation over burka comments

Boris Johnson is to face investigation by an independent panel following complaints that his comments on the burka breached the Conservative Party’s code of conduct. It is understood that the process is being triggered automatically after the receipt of a number of complaints over the former foreign secretary’s comparison of Muslim women in face-covering veils with bank robbers or letter boxes. The party declined to comment on the disciplinary procedure.

Boris Johnson used an article in The Telegraph to argue against a ban on burkas, but said the Muslim face-covering was ‘ridiculous’ Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The former foreign secretary sparked days of currently ongoing debate in the media after writing an article in the Telegraph newspaper in which he defended people's right to wear Islamic face coverings, but branded them "ridiculous". Criticism from within his own party was quickly leveled at him, with Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis ordering him to apologise, a call which was then backed by Theresa May. On the back of his comments, some Muslim leaders and MPs have called for an inquiry into Islamophobia in the Tory party.

Boris Johnson has faced accusations of Islamophobia following the remarks Credit: PA

Assistant Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain Miqdaad Versi said the current controversy was just part of "weekly occurrences of Islamophobia by members of the Conservative party." He added: "What is happening when you have a party where this number of incidents continues to occur and no action is being taken?" There have been accusations that the remarks he made are racist, but Scotland Yard chief Cressida Dick said that while many have found the remarks offensive, officers have found he did not commit an offence. Johnson has as yet refused to apologise for, or retract the remarks.

The burka has been banned in a number of countries Credit: PA