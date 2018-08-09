Family of murdered Malteste journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia demands public inquiry into ‘mafia state’

The family of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has called for a full public inquiry into her death, accusing Maltese authorities of failing in their duty to determine whether more could have been done to save the reporter’s life.

Ms Caruana Galizia, who had probed money-laundering and corruption in the Mediterranean island nation, was killed when a bomb destroyed her car on October 16 last year.

A one million euro (£890,000) reward has been offered for information on the death of the 53-year-old.

Three Maltese men have been ordered to stand trial for murder. Investigators believe that the men were working for someone, but no controlling figure has yet been identified.

The journalist’s son, Paul Caruana Galizia has said the probe into her death was too narrow, focusing simply on how she died rather than who was behind it.

He said he wants an inquiry into the actions of what he called Malta’s “mafia state”.