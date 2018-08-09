Plane in fatal Sandringham crash had not been properly maintained – report

A light aircraft involved in a fatal crash on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate had not been properly maintained, an investigation has found.

Two people died when the Piper PA-28 aircraft came down in marshland near Wolferton, Norfolk, on September 11 last year.

Pilot Nigel Dodds, 58, and passenger Valerie Barnes, 73, both from Gateshead, were pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquiry by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) revealed the plane crashed into an old sea wall after the engine failed during a flight from Southend to Newcastle.