Pound continues slide as Britain stares into Brexit abyss

The pound continued its downward slide on Thursday as fears of a no-deal Brexit continued o pile pressure on the British currency.

Sterling shed 0.3% versus the dollar to leave it at 1.28, its lowest level for almost a year.

Against the euro, the pound hit a nine-month low as it edged down to 1.10 euros.

Connor Campbell, financial analyst at SpreadEx, said: “The fears of a no-deal Brexit have really gathered steam in the last few sessions, a snowball effect stemming from Mark Carney and Liam Fox’s warnings either side of the weekend.”