Third strong earthquake shakes Lombok as death toll tops 300

The Indonesian island of Lombok has been shaken by a third big earthquake in little more than a week as the official death toll from the most powerful of the quakes topped 300. The strong aftershock, measured at magnitude 5.9 by the US Geological Survey, caused panic, damage to buildings, landslides and injuries. It was centred in the north-west of the island and did not have the potential to cause a tsunami, Indonesia’s geological agency said. Videos showed rubble strewn across streets and clouds of dust enveloping buildings.

A woman carries her child at a temporary shelter Credit: Tatan Syuflana/AP

The aftershock had caused more “trauma”, national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said. Wiranto, Indonesia’s top security minister, who goes by one name, told reporters the death toll from Sunday’s magnitude 7.0 quake had risen to 319. The announcement came after an inter-agency meeting was called to resolve wildly different figures from different agencies. “We are taking action as fast as we can to handle this disaster,” Wiranto said. Grieving relatives are burying their dead as medics tend to people whose broken limbs have not yet been treated in the days since the quake. The Red Cross said it is focusing relief efforts on an estimated 20,000 people yet to receive any assistance.

Villagers gather at a temporary shelter Credit: Tatan Syuflana/AP