Tributes paid to father killed in crash on Skye

The “heartbroken” family of a man who died in a four-vehicle crash on the Isle of Skye have described him as a devoted husband and father.

Ewen Mackay was the driver of a white Ford Transit Connect van which was involved in a collision at around 8.50am on Wednesday.

It took place on the A87 about a mile north of the Sligachan Hotel and also involved a white Audi Q7, a blue Mercedes C-class and a silver Vauxhall van.

His family said in a statement: “We are heartbroken that Ewen has been taken from us.

“He was a devoted husband and father as well as a friend to many.