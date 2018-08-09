Type 1 diabetes patients diagnosed at young age ‘have shorter life expectancy’

Patients who are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at a young age have greater risk of heart problems and shorter life expectancy compared to those with a later diagnosis, a study has found. Life expectancy for individuals with younger onset disease is on average 16 years shorter than people without diabetes, and 10 years shorter than those diagnosed at an older age, the findings published in The Lancet show. With around half of individuals with type 1 diabetes diagnosed before the age of 14, the authors of the study said it highlights a need to consider wider and earlier use of cardioprotective measures such as statins and blood pressure lowering drugs for those affected.

Their findings suggest that individuals diagnosed before the age of 10 have a 30-times greater risk of serious cardiovascular outcomes such as heart attack and heart disease than those in the general population. In comparison, risk levels are around six times higher for people diagnosed between the ages of 26 and 30. They also found that patients with younger-onset type 1 diabetes are four times as likely to die from any cause and have more than seven times the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease than their diabetes-free counterparts. In contrast, people first diagnosed between ages 26 and 30 face a lower risk of dying from any cause and cardiovascular disease compared with their peers without diabetes. The authors said the impact of type 1 diabetes on younger people should not be underestimated, and there is a need to consider adding recommendations about the age of onset in future guidelines.

