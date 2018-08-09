UK growth to rebound in second quarter as economy recovers from cold snap

UK economic growth is expected to have rebounded in the second quarter, with analysts forecasting sunnier news when are official figures are released later.

Economists believe that gross domestic product (GDP) growth returned to 0.4% between April and June, according to consensus estimates.

It comes after growth slumped to 0.2% amid frosty weather brought in by the Beast from the East at start of the year.

Andrew Goodwin, lead UK economist at Oxford Economics, said: “The month-on-month outturns for GDP in April and May were strong, at 0.2% and 0.3% respectively, largely because of a rebound after March’s snow-related disruption and a couple of very strong months for retail sales.

“But, with retail sales edging down in June, the service sector is likely to provide less impetus and ensure a weaker outturn for monthly GDP growth of around 0.1%.

“However, this would still generate quarterly growth of 0.4% for Q2 as a whole.”