UN envoy ‘deeply alarmed’ by escalation in violence in Gaza Strip

The United Nations’ Middle East envoy has expressed his concern about the latest escalation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas.

Nickolay Mladenov, the UN special envoy who is involved in Egyptian efforts to broker a truce, said he was “deeply alarmed” by “multiple rockets fired toward communities in southern Israel” the day before.

Mr Mladenov’s statement came amid the latest surge in violence this week, in which Hamas fired over 150 rockets at Israel.