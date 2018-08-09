US Senate Committee asks to interview Julian Assange in connection with Russia probe

Lawyers for Julian Assange are “seriously considering” a request from a United States Senate committee to interview the WikiLeaks founder as part of their investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has written to Mr Assange, via the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he has been living for more than six years.

Ecuador gave him asylum after he sought refuge in the embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden for investigation of sex-related claims.

Sweden dropped the case, but Mr Assange remains subject to arrest in Britain for jumping bail.

He is also wanted in the US for questioning over the activities of WikiLeaks, and fears that if he leaves the embassy he will be extradited to America for questioning and could be imprisoned.