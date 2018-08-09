Israeli settlement on West Bank desperate to get rid of crocodiles no-one wants

An Israeli settlement on the West Bank is trying to get rid of hundreds of crocodiles left stranded there after a failed business venture.

The reptiles have been stranded at the farm in a remote spot in the Jordan Valley and occasional escapes have fuelled safety concerns.

The crocodiles were brought to the settlement in the mid-1990s as a tourist attraction.

Violence kept tourists away which led to the crocodiles being sold to Gadi Biton, who hoped to sell them for their skin.

But his venture flopped after Israel passed a law in 2012 defining the crocodile as a protected animal, and banning raising the animals for sale as meat or merchandise.

Multiple attempts to sell them abroad have failed.

“We found ourselves with hundreds of crocodiles in this farm that no one knows what to do with,” said David Elhayani, head of the Jordan Valley Regional Council.