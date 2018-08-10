Ashley vows to save House of Fraser shops as he creates ‘Harrods of high street’

Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct will attempt to keep as many House of Fraser stores open as possible following a £90 million rescue of the ailing retailer. The tracksuit tycoon struck a deal to buy the firm out of administration earlier on Friday, raising hopes for the future of thousands of staff. In a stock market announcement, Sports Direct said it has acquired all 59 House of Fraser stores, the brand and all of the retailer’s stock. Some 17,000 staff have been informed that they will be transferred over from House of Fraser to Sports Direct.

However, doubt remains over the long-term future of jobs and whether Mr Ashley will shut underperforming stores as part of a restructuring programme. The billionaire, who also owns Newcastle United, said that Sports Direct will “do our best to keep as many stores open as possible”. In the same breath, he said: “My ambition is to transform House of Fraser into the Harrods of the high street.” Mr Ashley’s deal was struck through a pre-pack administration process, where a company is put into administration before a new buyer cherry-picks the best assets. The tycoon beat off competition from retail rival Philip Day, the billionaire owner of Edinburgh Woollen Mill. It is understood that Mr Day’s proposal was in excess of £100 million, would have avoided an administration and included House of Fraser’s pension scheme. However, accountancy giant EY, which was overseeing the process, opted for Mr Ashley’s offer. The Sports Direct chief added: “This is a massive step forward and further enhances our strategy of elevation across the group. “This will benefit both House of Fraser and Flannels in the luxury sector. “It is vital that we restore the right level of ongoing relationships with the luxury brands. Our deal was conservative, consistent and simple.”

Sports Direct chief Mike Ashley Credit: Joe Giddens/PA