Ben Stokes calm, relaxed and in control before alleged affray – Jake Ball

England cricketer Jake Ball has described his teammate Ben Stokes as “in a good mood” before he allegedly knocked two men unconscious.

A statement by the 27-year-old, who also represents Nottinghamshire, was read to Bristol Crown Court by Stokes’ barrister Gordon Cole QC.

Mr Ball said he was in Bristol in September last year as part of the one-day international England squad against the West Indies.

He did not play but watched the game and described how Stokes had done well in it.

“After the game, Ben was in a good mood,” Mr Ball’s statement said.

“The whole squad was in good spirits and it was business as usual after the game.”

Some members of the squad who lived locally and in London returned home but others stayed in Bristol.

“In the early evening, a few of us including Ben went to the hotel bar for drinks,” Mr Ball said.