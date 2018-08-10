Ben Stokes just wanted 'a good night' on evening of nightclub scuffle

England cricketer Ben Stokes just wanted a "good night" on the evening he became involved in a fight outside of a Bristol nightclub, jurors have heard.

The 27-year-old sportsman told his affray trial that he could not have envisaged that his evening would end up in a scuffle with two men.

It came as Stokes continued the second day of his defence on Friday at Bristol Crown Court, where he faced cross-examination from prosecutors.

During proceedings, Stokes admitted punching Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale in the fight outside of Mbargo nightclub in the early hours of 25th September last year.

Ali also stands accused of affray but a similar charge against Mr Hale was dropped on the direction of the judge on Thursday.

Describing his actions as self-defence, Stokes told jurors: "It's clearly in my statement that I admit to throwing multiple punches.

"At the time of that situation, I constantly felt under threat from Mr Ali."

Asked if he was hiding recollections of the night, he said: "No, all my actions were in self-defence and fearing for my safety."