Bowel cancer screening age to be lowered to 50 in England

The age at which bowel cancer screening starts in England is to be lowered from 60 to 50.

The UK National Screening Committee recommended screening should be offered to people aged 50 to 74 years old, using the faecal immunochemical home test kit (FIT), following a review of available evidence.

Ministers accepted the proposals of the independent experts on Friday.

BBC newsreader George Alagiah and former health secretary Andrew Lansley are among those who have called for earlier screening for the disease.

Alagiah, who is receiving treatment for bowel cancer for the second time, previously said it could have been caught sooner if over-50s were screened in England, like they are in Scotland.

Lord Lansley, announcing he was also being treated for the disease in April, urged the Government to cut the age of screening to 50 in the future “in line with international best practice”.