‘Burn, kill, destroy’: Interrogation video of suspected Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz released

Prosecutors have released interrogation footage of the suspected Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter, Nicholas Cruz, punching himself and speaking of a “demon” voice instructing him to “burn, kill, and destroy”.

The video contains the same material as a transcript made public days earlier.

Authorities say both were edited to remove what a was a direct confession by Cruz to the massacre that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida.

The hours of video show Cruz and Broward Sheriff's Detective John Curcio in a police interrogation room.