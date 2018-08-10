Business chiefs urge scrapping of immigration targets after Brexit

Targets to limit immigration should be scrapped after Brexit, the CBI has recommended. Businesses need a new immigration policy, avoiding visas for EU citizens and putting migration on the table for trade talks, according to its new report Open And Controlled – A New Approach To Migration. Evidence from 129,000 firms across 18 industry sectors in the report showed the importance of migration at all skill levels, said CBI deputy director-general Josh Hardie. He called for “blunt targets” to be axed to enable companies to hire the staff they need.

“This is no longer a theoretical debate,” he said. “It’s about the future of our nation. Openness and control must not be presented as opposites. “Scrapping blunt targets, ensuring all who come to the UK contribute and using the immigration dividend to support public services will add to public confidence. “Many sectors are already facing shortages, from nurses to software engineers – so fast, sustainable, evidence-based action is needed.”

The report highlights the importance of migration at all skill levels Credit: PA