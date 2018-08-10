Charlottesville one year on: US’s struggle to extinguish white supremacist views facing new challenge

White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter protesters in Charlottesville. Credit: AP

A year ago, in the picturesque community of Charlottesville, Americans looked in the mirror and glimpsed something truly and deeply shocking. They saw that there are neo-Nazis living and thriving in the United States - not just rogue individuals, but a movement that is growing, mobilising, and coordinating with other far right groups and extremist militias. The residents of Charlottesville - a university town in Virginia just 100 miles south of the nation’s capital - have spent a year coming to terms with those haunting images of torch-carrying racists, and with the tragic death of a protester.

Heather Heyer was killed during the protest.

Now Washington DC is braced for a similar extremist rally planned for Sunday night. Counter-demonstrators are certain to mobilise as well. Tensions over race and immigration are already high, inflamed by Trump’s nationalist rhetoric. To mark the Charlottesville anniversary, I visited the small town of Ulysses in northern Pennsylvania to meet Daniel Burnside, who is one of the leaders of America’s neo-Nazis.

Daniel Burnside admits he is a racist. Credit: ITV News

Daniel Burnside has turned his property into a shrine to Hitler and the Third Reich. Swastika flags fly over the home - imagery protected by the First Amendment - and Burnside doesn’t seek to hide his virulent white supremacist and anti-Semitic views. And, significantly, he’s feeling these are the best of times to be a far right extremist in America. Burnside says President Trump’s victory in 2016, and his anti-immigrant "America First" language since then, have helped embolden and legitimise his movement.

Burnside's home is a shrine to Hitler and the Third Reich. Credit: ITV News