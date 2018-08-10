Chilly overnight, rain at times this weekend

Saturday:

A bright and chilly start, but with cloud building from the west. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread northeastwards into Wales, southwest England and parts of the Midlands.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

There will be outbreaks of rain for many on Sunday, with sunshine and showers for Monday. Tuesday will be mostly dry but cloudy, with patchy rain in the west.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: