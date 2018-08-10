Detective: Police legally obliged to investigate Bloody Sunday

A senior detective has said police in Northern Ireland are legally obliged to investigate Bloody Sunday.

This comes after the former head of the British Army urged the Government to put a stop to the “macabre charade” that could see Northern Ireland veterans facing legal action.

Lord Bramall said it was “absurd and grossly unfair” that soldiers who took part in the events of Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972, during which 14 innocent people died, should be questioned by police now.

He accused the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) of “harrying” veterans in a “desperate attempt to bring criminal charges” in a piece in the Daily Telegraph.

PSNI detective superintendent Ian Harrison, from the Legacy Investigation Branch, said: “Following the publication of the Saville Inquiry an investigation commenced into the actions of a range of people involved in Bloody Sunday, which, as a police service, we have a legal obligation to do.

“This lengthy and complex investigation into the events of January 30 1972 is being carried out by a team of highly professional and competent detectives who will, without fear or favour, follow all investigative opportunities.

“As with any police investigation, this work is being conducted in accordance with statutory responsibilities and the PSNI code of ethics.”