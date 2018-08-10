Flames inch close to California homes as thousands evacuate

An intentionally set wildfire has grown perilously close to homes in southern California as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents.

Firefighters fought a desperate battle to stop the Holy Fire from reaching homes as the blaze surged through the Cleveland National Forest above the city of Lake Elsinore and its surrounding communities.

They were trying to keep the flames from devouring neighbourhoods and taking lives, as gigantic fires still burning in Northern California have done.

“Our main focus this afternoon was getting everyone out safely,” said Thanh Nguyen, a spokesman for the crews battling the Holy Fire.

Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Orange and Riverside counties because the fire threatened thousands of homes.

The proclamation directs state agencies to provide help to local governments.

As flames raged closer, some residents ignoring evacuation orders stood in driveways or on top of roofs and used garden hoses to keep their homes wet and to fight the flames as smoke billowed around them.

Joe Rodriguez was using a power washer to wet down his patio in the McVicker Canyon Park neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Although the neighbourhood is under an evacuation order, the 38-year-old Rodriguez told the San Bernardino Sun that he decided to stay to help save his home.

“Until this thing is barking at my door, I’m going to stick with it,” he said.