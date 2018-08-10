French police detain two campsite officials in flooding probe

French police detained two officials from a German association that operates a campsite in France where flooding danger prompted evacuations and a man was reported missing, a local prosecutor said Friday. The association, based in Leverkusen, Germany, owns the property in Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas where the campsite was built without authorisation, Nimes prosecutor Eric Maurel told French broadcaster BFM TV. The two officials were being questioned “because the campsite was set up in a flood-risk area despite warnings”, Maurel said.

Gendarmes remove a tent after floods at Saint-Julien de Peyrolas camping site Credit: Jose Rocha/French Gendarmerie Nationale via AP

They are being investigated on allegations of “endangering life of others” and causing “unintentional injuries”, he said. Some 119 children, many of them from Germany, were evacuated from the campsite on Thursday night after heavy rain caused flash floods and rivers and streams to overflow. French authorities were still looking for a 67-year-old man, reportedly a German citizen serving as the campsite’s monitor, who had not been seen since his van was swept away in the unexpected rush of fast-moving water. The region’s chief gendarme, Laurent Haas, told BFM authorities still were “not certain he was actually present” when that happened.

A soldier checks a flooded vehicle at Saint-Julien de Peyrolas camping site Credit: Jose Rocha/French Gendarmerie Nationale via AP