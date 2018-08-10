Girl, four, praised for ‘saving mother’s life’ by calling 999 after fall

A four-year-old girl has been praised by police for her “bravery and quick thinking” after dialling 999 when her mother suffered a fall and became unconscious. Officers from Durham Police believe that the actions of little Mila Dobby helped to save the life of her mother, Ellen Oselton, following the incident in Consett, County Durham. In an audio recording of the toddler’s 999 call which has been released by the force, the toddler can be heard telling a call operator that her mother “is asleep” and that “her head has a big bleeding”.

When asked to provide her surname, the youngster adorably responded “my dog is called Max”, before eventually letting policemen in through the front door. It is understood that Ms Oselton fell as a result of her hypoglycaemia, which affects her blood sugar levels, but she is believed to have made a full recovery following the incident on April 30, having been treated by a paramedic and clinical care assistant from the North East Ambulance Service. The 24-year-old said: “I was going up the stairs and I collapsed and split my head open. I think I was unconscious for about forty minutes. “If she hadn’t called 999, it might have been a different story. I needed medicine to correct the level of glucose in my blood.

Mila Dobby and her mother Ellen Oselton meet call handler Jane Metcalfe Credit: Durham Police/PA

“This could have easily been a very different story and outcome. I am so proud of her.” Now Mila and her mother, alongside father Liam Dobby and brother Fraser, have been to Durham Police’s headquarters at Aykley Head to be reunited with call handler Jane Metcalfe, who said the toddler’s call was the most memorable in her 14 years working for the force. “It was a pleasure to meet Mila. She’s a very clever girl indeed,” she said. “I think it too highlights how important it is to teach your child how to dial 999 because they are never too young to put what they’ve learnt into practice.”

Mila receives a commendation from Deputy Chief Constable Jo Farrell Credit: Durham Police/PA