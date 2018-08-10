Hammond hints at online tax change as high street firms continue to suffer

Philip Hammond has hinted at possible tax changes to ensure high street retailers are able to compete with online rivals, hours after House of Fraser was rescued in a last-ditch deal.

“We want to make sure that the high street remains resilient and that we also make sure that taxation is fair between businesses doing business the traditional way and those doing business online,” the Chancellor told Sky News.

Mr Hammond’s comments come as high street retailers reel under pressure from soaring costs, including business rates.

The Chancellor said that a change in the system “requires us to renegotiate international tax treaties because many of the big online businesses are international companies”.