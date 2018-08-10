Harry visits Botswana in support of rhino charity

Botswana is helping to safeguard the continent’s population of black and white rhino and the duke takes a keen interest in the RCB’s work as its UK patron.

Harry travelled to the African country without wife Meghan earlier this week to meet senior staff and workers from the organisation Rhino Conservation Botswana (RCB).

The Duke of Sussex has returned to his beloved Botswana to catch up on the work of a rhino charity he supports.

It is understood Harry attended a meeting with senior staff on Wednesday and later that day toured a project in a village.

The private trip follows a similar visit he made to the country in January when he carried out another fact-finding mission to learn about the charity’s latest developments.

Botswana is a country Harry knows and loves and where he took his wife in the early days of their relationship.

Meghan’s engagement ring not only features diamonds from the personal collection of Diana, Princess of Wales, but a stone from Botswana.

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman said: “The Duke of Sussex is on a private working trip to Botswana, to join the annual general meeting for Rhino Conservation Botswana in his capacity as patron.

“He attended the board meeting in Maun and an RCB community project in Xarakao village.”