'Haunted' Victorian railway station could be yours for £250,000

Ever wanted to have your own "haunted" Victorian railway station? If so, you're in luck! The former Chapeltown Central Station, complete with waiting rooms, platform and ticket hall is to be auctioned in September.

The station, around six miles north of Sheffield, closed in 1954 and has been converted into a family home, but still retains many of its original features. Auctioneer Mark Jenkinson & son said the property - listed for £250,000 - provided a "unique restoration opportunity".

As well as retaining many of its original features, the property consists of three bedrooms, six rooms in an adjacent building and almost an acre of land.

While it has been reported that the property also comes with a ghost, this was not listed on the auctioneer's website and Adrian Little from the company told the BBC that the "current owners never reported any paranormal activity". Local legend has it that the ghost of one or more people killed during an air raid in the Second World War while they were loading Churchill tanks on to the railway track, haunts the property.

The original station opened in 1854, but a larger one was built and opened in 1877. It was part of the former South Yorkshire Railway’s Blackburn Valley line between Ecclesfield East and Westwood, and was closed to passenger trains in 1954 and to goods trains in 1987.

