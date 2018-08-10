Up to 17,000 jobs at risk as House of Fraser calls in administrators

House of Fraser has fallen into administration, putting the future of 17,000 staff at risk.

The retailer said "significant progress has been made" in reaching a sale of the group's business and assets however a "solvent solution" could not be reached between interested investors and its main creditors meaning it has no choice but to appoint administrators.

EY, which is expected to be appointed administrators today, is expected to continue those discussions in hopes of reaching a deal "shortly after their appointment".

House of Fraser said parts of the department store could still be rescued, most likely through a pre-pack administration process, where a new buyer cherry picks the best assets, though thousands of jobs are still at risk.

Would-be suitors include tracksuit tycoon Mike Ashley and Philip Day, the billionaire owner of Edinburgh Woollen Mill.