ITV Report 10 August 2018 at 4:32pm In Pictures: Nice while it lasted – heatwave gives way to torrential rain New Met Police officers brave pouring rain at a passing out parade at the Met Police Centre in north London (John Stillwell/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images The heatwave basking Britain in record temperatures came to an abrupt end on Friday, with the sunshine giving way to torrential downpours. The rain failed to dampen the spirits of these new Met Police recruits when the weather turned during their passing-out parade in north London Credit: John Stillwell/PA Rain also took the shine off day two of the Specsavers Second Test match at Lord's Credit: Adam Davy/PA Umbrellas galore at Lord's Credit: Adam Davy/PA Caught in the rain on London's Victoria Street Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA These girls didn't seem to mind Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Tourists and shoppers seemed less impressed in Westminster Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA No umbrella handy? Then improvise… Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA These visitors will stay nice and dry Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA You can stand under my umbrella – potential Rihanna fans in the background Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Last updated Fri 10 Aug 2018