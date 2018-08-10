Kanye West silent as Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump cares about black people

Kanye West stayed silent after he was asked whether he thinks US President Donald Trump cares for black people. West was quizzed about Mr Trump during his appearance on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.

He discussed his support for Mr Trump and questioned why people criticise the president instead of trying “love”. Kimmel pointed to the policy that separated immigrant families and asked: “You’ve so famously and so powerfully said ‘George Bush doesn’t care about black people,’ it makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does, or any people at all?” West considered the question without answering before the programme went to a commercial break.

