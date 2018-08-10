Lake District hill Miller Moss becomes England's newest mountain

A peak believed to be a hill in the Lake District has been upgraded to a mountain after being found to be higher than initially thought.

Miller Moss near Mungrisdale in Cumbria was originally measured at 609m (1,998ft), which is 1m (3ft) too short to warrant mountain status.

Independent surveyors John Barnard, 69, and Graham Jackson, 68, have now measured the former hill at 610.1m, which is the required 3ft over the 2,000ft threshold.

This new status brings the number of mountains in England and Wales to 446, as referred to by John and Ann Nuttall's book The Mountains of England and Wales, which is widely known as the go-to literature on the subject.

The Ordnance Survey has also confirmed that its maps will be altered accordingly.