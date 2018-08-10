Malaysia’s former PM fails in media gag bid ahead of trial

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has failed to win a court order barring the media from discussing the merits of corruption charges against him ahead of the start of his trial.

Mr Najib has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering in a case related to the alleged multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund that led to his electoral defeat three months ago.

After hearing lengthy arguments from both prosecutors and defence lawyers, High Court Judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali ruled that a gag on the media would be a “major incursion” on freedom of speech and expression.

He said there are existing laws on contempt and defamation, and the risk of prejudice is “quite remote” since Malaysia does not have a jury system.

“A gag order does not promote the law as an instrument of justice,” the judge said, and set trial dates spanning two months from February 12.

Mr Najib’s lawyers said they will appeal against the judge’s decision because public sentiment wanting Mr Najib to be convicted had led to many articles inferring his guilt, which could deny him a fair trial.