Man killed as van crashes into fence

A man has been killed and a woman and child injured in a road accident in Dublin.

The man, in his late 40s, died when the van he was driving crashed into fencing at Fairview Park, at the junction of Clontarf Road and Malahide Road, in the early hours of Friday.

His body was taken to Dublin City Morgue.

The woman, also in her late 40s, was seriously injured and was taken to the Mater Hospital, where her condition is described as critical.

A 13-year-old boy, who was also in the van, was taken to Temple Street Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.