Mother ‘held in Dubai for three days after one glass of wine on flight’

A mother was detained in Dubai for three days with her four-year-old daughter after a drinking a complimentary glass of wine on a flight from London, it is claimed. Swedish dentist Ellie Holman, who lives in Sevenoaks in Kent with her English partner Gary and their three children, was initially denied water and made to clean toilets while in custody, according to human rights group Detained in Dubai. The non-governmental organisation (NGO) formed to help people held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said it is representing the woman and her daughter Bibi, who was “terrified” by the experience. The 44-year-old was arrested on July 13 after having one glass of wine on her eight-hour Emirates Airline flight to Dubai from London, a statement from the group said. She was taken into custody after an immigration official questioned her about her visa and asked if she had consumed alcohol.

Bibi Holman had to go to the toilet on the cell floor, her mother said Credit: Detained in Dubai/PA

Ms Holman and her daughter were initially denied food, water and access to a toilet when they were held in a cell together for three days, the group claims. She now faces being detained in Dubai for up to a year while awaiting a court hearing. The group said she and Bibi were travelling to Dubai for a five-day break to visit friends, having visited a number of times before. After landing she was questioned by an immigration official, who said her visa was invalid and she must return to London immediately, the group said. Ms Holman claims he was “dismissive and rude” when she asked if she could buy another visa, and was then questioned about her alcohol consumption – which she admitted. She filmed him on her phone as evidence of his behaviour before learning this was an offence, and that it was illegal to drink alcohol, according to the group. The pair were taken into custody with phones and passports confiscated before Ms Holman was asked to give a blood sample to test for alcohol consumption. She is said to have been refused the chance to phone her partner and was then held in a cell. Ellie takes her partner Gary’s surname but they are not legally married, Detained by Dubai said. The UAE maintains a deliberately misleading facade that alcohol consumption is perfectly legal for visitors

