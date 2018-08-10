One arrested following 'multiple fatalities' in Canada shooting

Police in eastern Canada say there have been "at least four people" have been killed following a shooting in the city of Fredericton, New Brunswick and one suspect is in custody.

Fredericton Police confirmed the arrest on Twitter and said an investigation is ongoing.

Residents were told to "stay in their homes with doors locked" and the public were asked to avoid the area of Brookside Drive due to the incident.

David MacCoubrey, who lives in Fredericton, said he awoke in his apartment on Brookside Drive around 7 am local time to the sound of three gunshots.