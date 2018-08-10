Muslim convert Lewis Ludlow admits Oxford Street terror plot 'to kill 100'

Lewis Ludlow hoped to kill 'around 100 people' by driving a van down Oxford Street or at Madame Tussauds. Credit: CPS/PA

A Muslim convert has admitted plotting to kill around 100 people in a terror attack outside the Disney Store on Oxford Street. Lewis Ludlow, 26, swore allegiance to so-called Islamic State as he prepared to drive a van through London’s shopping district or Madame Tussauds.

Lewis Ludlow's attack plans were found ripped up in a bin. Credit: CPS

Between March 15 and April 19, he bought a phone under a false name and wrote down his attack plans – which were later found ripped up in a bin. He identified Oxford Street as an "ideal" target, writing: "It is expected nearly 100 could be killed in the attack."

Lewis Ludlow identified Oxford Street, usually busy with shoppers, as an 'ideal' target. Credit: PA

Ludlow, from Rochester, in Kent, formulated his plan after being stopped by police at Heathrow airport in February as he attempted to board a flight to the Philippines. It was alleged he also set up a Facebook account called Antique Collections as a front to send money to south east Asia for terrorism.

Madame Tussaud’s waxwork museum in London was a potential target. Credit: PA

The defendant was due to face trial in the autumn on two charges of preparing acts of terrorism and one of terror funding. But at a hearing before Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC at the Old Bailey, he pleaded guilty to plotting an attack in the UK and funding so-called Islamic State abroad. Prosecutor Mark Heywood QC said it would not be in the public interest to pursue a trial on a charge of attempting to join so-called Islamic State in the Philippines which the defendant denied. That charge will lie on the court file.

British preacher Anjem Choudary who is in jail for drumming up support for the Islamic State terror group. Credit: PA

According to a prosecution summary, Ludlow first came to the attention of police in 2010 when he attended a demonstration led by radical preacher Anjem Choudary and his banned Al-Muhajiroun (ALM) group. When he was arrested in 2015, so-called Islamic State material was recovered from his electronic devices but no further action was taken. In January this year, he bought a ticket to fly to the Philippines on February 3 when he was stopped at the airport and had his passport seized. When spoken to by police, he claimed he was going to the country as a sex tourist. But in a search of his home, officers found he was in communication with a man named Abu Yaqeen in an area with a significant IS presence.

