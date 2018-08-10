Navy families reunited after seven-month deployment

Sailors have been reunited with their families following a seven-month deployment on board HMS Sutherland. There were emotional scenes in Devonport, Plymouth, on Friday after the Type 23 frigate returned to her home port. Commander Andrew Canale was pictured clutching a single red rose as he embraced his daughter after disembarking his ship.

Commander Andrew Canale greets his daughter Credit: Barry Wheeler/Royal Navy/PA

Able Seaman Ben Northcott picked up son Harris, three, greeting him with a kiss on the lips after the long absence from his loved ones.

Able Seaman Ben Northcott kisses his son Harris Credit: Barry Wheeler/Royal Navy/PA